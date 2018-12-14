Home Cities Kochi

Kerala High Court upholds Kinfra order to terminate lease deed 

Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on the petition filed by Zoom Developers and two others seeking permission to proceed with the development of the project.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala high court

Kerala High Court. (Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (Kinfra) order terminating a deed leasing out 40 acres of land in Thrikkakara North village to Zoom Developers Pvt Ltd for developing an International Exhibition and Trade Centre.
Justice Anu Sivaraman issued the order on the petition filed by Zoom Developers and two others seeking permission to proceed with the development of the project.

Kinfra issued the order stating the company had violated the terms and conditions of the lease deed and abandoned the work which had led to issuing a show cause notice for termination of the lease. Despite extending the contract, the company failed to execute the work. 

The state informed the second petitioner was not a party to the lease deed and tripartite agreement. Hence, the second petitioner has no locus standi. The first petitioner is under liquidation and could not have filed the writ petition in its own capacity suppressing the order of appointment of the official liquidator by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Indore Bench. The company is winding up and had defrauded public sector banks of several crores of rupees by indulging in corrupt practices and the present petition was only an extension of its illegal activities. 

The court noted the pendency of the winding up proceedings was not brought to the notice of the state government. And there was no material to connect the second petitioner to the transaction. Hence, the petition was not maintainable and liable to be dismissed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Kinfra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp