KVK to set up 15 satellite seed production centres  

KOCHI: The lack of adequate seeds is preventing more fish farmers from venturing into pearlspot (karimeen) farming. The fish, which is the state fish, commands a huge demand and in order to enhance the availability of good quality pearlspot fingerlings, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Ernakulam is planning to set up 15 satellite seed production centres.

The minimum cost for a farmer to launch the facility will be I2 lakh per acre which covers the price of the seed, feed, charges for preparation of the pond and lease charge if the property is not owned by the farmer.

An average pond can produce nearly 50,000 good quality pearlspot seedlings which will help the farm, by fetching a revenue of I5 lakh per annum.

“Pearlspot is the state fish of Kerala and the demand is very high here. However, in other states, this fish does not have much takers. Pearlspot is available in freshwater bodies of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu which are brought by our wholesale suppliers. While the locally grown pearlspot is priced above I500 a kilo here, the fish brought from other states are available at Rs 200 a kilo,” KVK senior scientist and head Shinoj Subramanian told Express.

He said the reason for bringing pearlspot from other states is the shortage of production in Kerala. “A pearlspot lays only between 3,000 and 4,000 eggs while other fish varieties lay eggs in lakhs. The survival percent age of the fish roe is also low and in order to hatch the eggs, parental care is also needed. Thus, it will not be possible to breed the pearlspot in artificial hatcheries,” he said.

Earlier, the KVK had set up seven satellite seed production centres. Seven individual farmers were selected for setting up the centres and were given training. These seven farmers were able to produce nearly three lakh seedlings every year through their facilities. The National Fisheries Development Board is helping KVK in the training process. “However, our demand is higher than these figures. Hence, we have invited applications for an Entrepreneurship Development

Programme, where we received nearly 120 applications. Out of the total applicants, 74 persons were shortlisted. After the field visit and training, 15 farmers will be finally selected and they will also set up the satellite centres through which we will be able to breed more than eight lakh healthy seedlings,” Shinoj said.

The satellite centres will be launched under the PPP model where KVK will give all the necessary technical assistance to the farmers.