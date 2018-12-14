Marriott’s ginger bread tower unveiled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Marriott elves, Marriott hotel’s culinary team, is back with their iconic gingerbread structure this year.

The tallest ginger tower unveiled

at Kochi Marriott on Thursday

| Melton Antony

The city’s tallest gingerbread tower was unveiled by cine artist by Neeraj Madhav on Thursday. The gingerbread tower is 21 feet tall and is built with a completely edible exterior.

The structure is composed of 3,500 large and small gingerbread panels, using more than 150kg of icing sugar, 15kg of ginger powder, 20l of honey, 5l caramel and 400kg flour. Kochi Marriott’s culinary team, led by executive chef Ravinder Singh Panwar along with chef Rahul, were part of the gingerbread tower project.