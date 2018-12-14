Home Cities Kochi

Three Bangladeshi nationals detained

The emigration officials at the Cochin International Airport detained three suspected Bangladesh nationals holding Indian passports at Nedumbassery on Thursday.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:08 AM

The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The emigration officials at the Cochin International Airport detained three suspected Bangladesh nationals holding Indian passports at Nedumbassery on Thursday. The accused were arrested when they landed at CIAL from Dubai. The accused were Ajay Chowdhury, 30, Shubro Barua, 30, and Avi Mukherjee, 24, from Chittagong in Bangladesh.

According to officers, they went to Dubai from Hyderabad en route Serbia on Wednesday with Indian passports which they reportedly secured from Kolkata. This triggered suspicion among authorities there and they send them back to India. They arrived here by a Fly Dubai flight in the morning. During the interrogation, the accused admitted their nationality. 

Nedumbassery police registered a case invoking IPC Section 419 (cheating by personation) and Sections 12 (1) (b) and 12 (1) (a) of the Passports Act. The accused were later handed over to the district Crime Branch, which will investigate the case.

