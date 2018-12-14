Two families robbed in moving train

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two families from the state were robbed of their valuables on board the Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Millenium Express by a two-member gang in Nagpur on Thursday. The families of Manu Sebastian of East Maradi, Moovattupuzha and Radhaprabhakaran, south India secretary of the All India Dalit Academy were looted when the train halted near Nagpur station by around 1 in the night.

While Manu lost the bag containing Rs 40,000, two bangles, a ring, four mobile phones, ATM cards and ID cards, Radhaprabhakaran lost Rs 2000, two mobile phones and ATM cards. While Manu and family were returning home from Uttar Pradesh, Radhaprabhakaran and family were returning from Delhi.

As per the FIR registered with the CRPF and the Ernakulam South railway police, two youngsters who travelled in the same compartment snatched the bag when the train halted at a signal. Though they tried to stop the youths, they fled from the compartment when the train picked up pace.