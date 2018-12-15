JEC aims to get more skilled manpower for Japan

Home Cities Kochi

Kenji Hiramatsu, the Japanese Ambassador, on Thursday inaugurated Japan Endowed Course (JEC) at Nippon Kerala Centre in Kalamassery.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 05:58 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kenji Hiramatsu, the Japanese Ambassador, on Thursday inaugurated Japan Endowed Course (JEC) at Nippon Kerala Centre in Kalamassery. 20 ITI final year students have already been selected for the first batch which will be commencing from March 3.

Considering the crisis Japan is facing with skilled and semi-skilled manpower, a specialised job-oriented training programme for ITI students in Kerala will be conducted by ASA Kerala (Alumni Society of AOTS Kerala).

The special advantages the students participating in this programme will get are practical training in Japanese companies, exposure to Japanese work practices and understanding the culture of Japan so they will have the skills and qualities the Japanese employers require.

With the special relationship between India and Japan which has been established through bilateral agreements renewed during the recent visit of PM Narendra Modi to Japan, India has an edge over other countries in supplying the manpower needed.

Advantages

Practical training in Japanese companies, exposure to work practices and understanding the culture of Japan so that the candidates will acquire the skills  the Japanese employers require.

