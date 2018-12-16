An electrifying makeover

Jijo Malayil By

KOCHI: One million electric vehicles on the road by 2022, a pilot fleet of two lakh two-wheelers, 50,000 three-wheelers, 1,000 goods carriers, 3,000 buses and 100 ferries by 2020. This is not a roadmap indicating electrification of mobility brought out by a developed European country, but by our own Kerala government with respect to its Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP).

How feasible is the plan to replace about 10 million vehicles in the state with their electric counterparts and how is the same expected to play out in the next 12 years? Firstly, the state deserves a pat on the back for jumping on the e-mobility bandwagon, making it the fifth state in India to come out with such a framework. The policy aims to address the global challenges of energy security, climate change, and sustainable development. Even though the pollution levels in several cities in Kerala are still below the national permissible levels, it for long exceeds the WHO guidelines for a healthy environment.

State Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar believes Kerala is better placed to lead the shift to clean mobility in the country with its high levels of literacy, urbanisation and technology penetration. “We will start by focussing on setting up a robust infrastructure to facilitate the transition and on converting modes of public transport, starting with three-wheelers, cabs and buses,” said Padmakumar.

In the push towards cleaner modes of transport, the state expects a cohesion from institutions and companies like Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIFB), PSUs like IOC, HPCL & BPCL, auto-makers and battery manufacturers. The policy aims at setting up a common charging infrastructure, incentivisation of the end user, standardisation of specifications, the creation of enabling policies and regulations and promotion of localisation coupled with training and skill development.

D Dhanuraj, chairman at Centre for Public Policy and Research, said the government should stick to policy facilitation and regulation and leave it to the market to decide the best technology. “Getting into vehicle manufacturing or entrusting a company to bring out batteries should be avoided, as it has proved to be unsuccessful in the past,” said Dhanuraj. He said since it is a fast-evolving industry, the goal to have all electric vehicles by 2030, seems implausible.

KSEB is entrusted with the setting up of charging infrastructure in the state, while the policy intends to adopt a swappable battery model as the predominant form for replenishing the range of EVs, with its plan to entrust an independent player for the same. “Initially, 20 charging stations will be set up by KSEB in pilot districts of Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram and 150 swapping stations of 2W/3W/4W across the three metro cities,” said Padmakumar.

KSRTC is expected to convert a part of its 6,000-plus fleet into EVs by 2025 through funding from the Centre. The corporation currently procures about 1,000 new buses annually and are they are mandated to go the EV way. Reduction in maintenance cost, running kilometre cost and lower breakdowns are expected to cover up for the initial capital spend on going green. KSRTC now runs five electric-buses on the Pampa-Nilakkal route, which will be scaled up to other cities. Incentives for faster adoption of EVs include a three-year road tax exemption, state tax breaks, free permits to fleet drivers and exemption from parking fees. Subsidised electricity with tariff between Rs 5 to Rs 5.5 for EV charging stations, will also be doled out.

To boost localisation of the EVs and components, the state will also promote manufacturing facilities in the field of drive technology, energy system and storage and charging technology. The manufacturing units set up for EVs will get all the financial and regulatory benefits of manufacturing units applicable under industrial and IT policies of the state. A fund will be created for technology acquisition for multiple manufacturers in the state.

A technical advisory committee, Mobility State Level Task Force (e-MobSLTF), has also been set up to initiate, develop, and sustain e-mobility. Once the availability of sufficient electric vehicles and charging-swapping stations is in place, Kerala might take up environmentally fragile locations to convert all four-wheelers as electric vehicles, enforcing them as pollution-free EV zones.

