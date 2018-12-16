Ramesh Chennithala warns against opening more breweries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government will face stiff resistance if it attempts to sanction more distilleries and breweries in the state, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday. “I have written a letter to the state government demanding to increase the production of liquor in the state.

My demand was to increase production in the existing breweries and distilleries and not to sanction more distilleries. If the government attempts to allow new breweries citing my letter, they will face strong protests”, he said in Kochi on Saturday. The government has made the Excise Department a main revenue source, he alleged.

“By sanctioning more breweries the government’s only objective is corruption”, he added.