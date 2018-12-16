Home Cities Kochi

Water Metro Project: German State Secretary promises to expedite project

Adler visited KMRL’s Corporate Office in Kochi and held discussion with its top officials and those of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and Water Metro.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Gunther Adler, the State Secretary of the Federal German Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community, on Saturday expressed his willingness to expedite procedures related to the Water Metro Project by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).  Gunter Adler was responding to a suggestion made by KMRL MD Mohammed Hanish to KFW, the German funding agency, to expedite the communication and decision-making process with regard to the Water Metro Project. 

Adler visited KMRL’s Corporate Office in Kochi and held discussion with its top officials and those of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and Water Metro. The visit was part of Indo-German bilateral co-operation. The high-level delegation discussed German technical support for sustainable and climate-friendly development in Kochi. The visit focused on the progress of Water Metro, projects under CSML, and the urban transport system of Kochi.   

ALSO READ | Kochi Water Metro scheduled for Dec 2019 launch

“The visit reinforces the strong and collaborative effort CSML and Federal Republic of Germany are taking to bring in world-class technologies, as well as intellectual support for the conceptualisation of various projects and the same would definitely bring about the much-needed paradigm shift for the city of Kochi” said APM Mohammed Hanish, who is also the MD of CSML. Adler lauded the initiatives taken as part of Kochi 1 card and its diversified nature. 

Karl Ehlerding, Deputy Consul General (Bangalore) of the Federal Republic of Germany; Syed Ibrahim, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Kerala & Director, Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum; Ralf Schulze, Head of Division, International Urban Development and Smart Cities; Julie Reviere, Country Director of the German Agency for International Co-operation (GIZ); and  Tanja Feldmann, Cluster Co-ordinator and Director - Sustainable Urban and Industrial Development, GIZ, were part of the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Secretary Federal German Ministry Kochi Metro Rail Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp