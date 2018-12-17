Home Cities Kochi

A gift to Girls’ Children’s Home

The Ernakulam District Administration has come up with a Christmas-New Year gift to the inmates of Girls' Children's Home at Kakkanad.

Published: 17th December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Administration has come up with a Christmas-New Year gift to the inmates of Girls' Children's Home at Kakkanad. A badminton court was constructed and handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee the other day. Later, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla inaugurated the court. The Court was constructed with the financial support of Sutherland Global Services Ltd.

The court with an overall play area of 1080 sq ft was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh. There are 73 children in the facility at Kakkanad who require special attention and care. The Court will give them an opportunity for recreation. The District Collector also requested a select team from Sutherland to give training to the children. District Child Welfare Committee chairperson Padmaja Nair, Sutherland Global Services Ltd Site head Pinky Talreja and Children's Home Superintendent Difna D'cruz also attended the function.

