Sunburn Arena all set to excite Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the past few years, Kochi has been witnessing some major music concerts. This holiday season for the first time, Ezone Entertainment is bringing Sunburn Arena to Kochi. To make things more exciting, artist Nucleya is on board to enthral the crowd.

After the successful launch of two albums and sold out venues, Nucleya has currently launched his third album ‘Tota Myna’. Nucleya is expected to excite the crowd on December 22 at Bolgatty Palace Ground.

Nucleya’s unique usage of Indian street sounds has made him a countrywide phenomenon. Having managed to bridge the gap between indie and mainstream in a way that few artists have, Nucleya’s kitsch, the bass-heavy sound has been lapped up by the masses. Starting from scratch to find his USP, organic and uniquely-Indian sounds have become Nucleya’s trademark. He was also recognised for having founded Bandish Projekt with fellow musician Mayur Narvekar, and then-manager Mehirr Nath Chopra. In 2018, he appeared as a judge on Amazon Prime Video web series ‘The Remix’, along with Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi.