Medical College turns five; awaits more development

The Ernakulam Medical College, depended by thousands on a daily basis, has turned five.

Published: 17th December 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam Medical College

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Medical College, depended by thousands on a daily basis, has turned five. While new appointments and ambitious projects boost its growth, things are far from desired with the institution reeling under academic difficulties and delay in implementing development projects. However, the Medical College has been witnessing a rise in the number of patients over the last few years. It was on December 17, 2013, that the Medical College was acquired by the government from the Cooperative Academy of Professional Education.

Cathlab and imaging centre
According to Sreekala, principal, EMC,  the installation of the much-awaited Cathlab is over. However, the lift is yet to be operational and will take three more months. Hopefully, by March, the Cathlab will be
functional enabling people to avail expensive treatment free of cost.The imaging centre,  a project worth around Rs 25 crore, is being made in the pay-ward block. A skeletal structure already existed here. With this, the hospital will also have advanced scanning facilities. The arrival of MRI will be an added advantage when approaching the Medical Council of India for approval of the PG courses.As for super speciality wings, cardiology, neurology and nephrology has got new posts and professors though the professor in neurology is yet to take charge.The appointments have come as a big boost for the college considering the lack of staff at the super speciality wing was a major issue.

Many projects
This will have two phases. The piling work in the first phase is on and the project has a budget of around Rs 368 crore. With regard to e-health and Ardram project, Rs 4.1-crore investment is made to establish an e-token system. Once finished, patients won't have to stand in queues.

Staff integration
When the college was taken over by the government, a five-year stand-alone period was declared.  As many as 39 members of the faculty were integrated into government service. Assistants will be taken to the mainstream by considering 2013 as the start of their service. Recently, 31 lecturers also got integrated but it is still an order."Payment is an issue. Some of us get Non-Practicing Allowance and some are getting
Patient Care Allowance. There is no clarity in most of the allowances and pay scale. However, things are changing slowly," said Dr Unnikrishnan, faculty, EMC. The case of non-teaching staff is no different and as the five-year stand-alone period reaches completion, the staff are worried.

Renovation and CCRC
Operation theatres, wards and labour rooms are getting renovated. Hopefully, the Cochin Cancer Research Centre will get the promised theatre by this month. For a hospital which has thousands of people relying on it every day from the lower sections of society and a college which has thousands of students studying various courses including paramedical, there is a long way to for EMC to be an integrated health care provider and a premier college.

PG courses
Though there are five PG courses here, they do not have MCI approval. Each department has its own infrastructural difficulties and sorting them out will take more time. Two batches have already passed out and the students are having difficulty finding jobs, both within the country and outside. The authorities are planning to rectify the defects and move for approval soon.

Ernakulam Medical College

