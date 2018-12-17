The girl with an unbreakable spirit

Swathi Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Her sand art animation of Odiyan Manikyan made her a star. It was a rare genetic disorder called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (a brittle bone disease in which the patient’s bones break easily) that taught the 21-year-old Anaida Stanly all about determination and passion.

“I first saw sand art in a television show and was interested. Seeing this, my father [Stanly Louis] made a light box for me. After watching a few YouTube videos, I began doing sand art myself. Sand art is something one performs on stage. The concept of Odiyan interested me. Doing the transformation in sand art was exciting,” says Anaida.

She gives motivational talks and does sand art in various stages. Recently, Anaida also did a tribute performance to late violinist Balabhaskar which was much appreciated.A second-year animation student in Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences, Kakkanad, Anaida is also talented in pencil sketching, cartoon drawing, playing violin and singing. “During my childhood, my body movements were limited due to my condition. People used to gift me colour pencils and colour books. Sketching was a hobby at the time. It was later that I began taking it seriously. My favourite one among my pencil sketches is a series of Bahubali characters,” says Anaida.

Anaida has endured pain since birth. However, she grew up understanding that disability is just a state of mind. “The doctors told my parents not to send me to school. However, my mother insisted I go to school like other children. She taught me to never step back from what I want to achieve,” she says.

Adding to this, this strength taught the mother to fight another struggle. Rani Stanly was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. “I was able to fight my disease only because of my child. I realised my pains are nothing before what she has been suffering,” she says.

Anaida, like many others, did not know anyone suffering from the brittle bone disease. “In 2014, I joined an organisation Amrithavarshini, an NGO which has been working for the welfare of those afflicted by the disease. There are so many others suffering much more intensely than me. Many don’t even get to school. Only parents can bring a change their lives,” she says.Rani says Anaida and a few other help many children complete their Class XII through IGNOU.

Anaida gives motivational talks. “If at least one person changes after hearing my words and seeing me live, it is the best thing I can do,” she says.This girl with an unbreakable spirit has set sights for the future. “I will continue doing sand art and want to secure a full-time job as an animator. In Amrithavarshini, there are many children who are economically backward. We dream to create an inclusive society. I really want to bring these children to the forefront of society,” adds Anaida.