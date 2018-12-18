A Christmas celebration with a difference

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of Christmas celebrations in Kumbalangi grama panchayat, Reach World Wide, a nonprofit organization based out of Kottayam, organised a fellowship for the elderly.

In the event took place at Kumbalangi Sacred Heart Church Hall, special classes were held on health care and related topics. Projects relating to digital literacy of the elderly were also announced during the event. The Fellowship and the Christmas celebrations were inaugurated by K V Thomas, MP.

Around 250 senior citizens of Kumbalangi Panchayat participated in the event. The digital literacy programs were announced to familiarize the elderly population on the usage of ATM, Internet and other digital platforms.

Various events were convened to entertain the elderly. The occasion was lit up by the performance of Cinema-Mimicry artist Anoop Pala.

Reach World Wide is also conducting anti-drug campaigns called ‘U-Turn’ in schools of the grama panchayat.

Free tuition classes, distribution of books and stationaries has already been executed in association with the panchayat.

Martin Antony, Gram Panchayat President, Jasmin Rajesh, Panchayath Member of the 12th ward, other representatives along with Reach World Wide coordinators Agrah Murali and Jaison Jeffrey were also present at the event.