Home Cities Kochi

A Christmas celebration with a difference

As a part of Christmas celebrations in Kumbalangi grama panchayat, Reach World Wide, a nonprofit organization based out of Kottayam, organised a fellowship for the elderly. 

Published: 18th December 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

christmas

Representational image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a part of Christmas celebrations in Kumbalangi grama panchayat, Reach World Wide, a nonprofit organization based out of Kottayam, organised a fellowship for the elderly. 

In the event took place at Kumbalangi Sacred Heart Church Hall, special classes were held on health care and related topics. Projects relating to digital literacy of the elderly were also announced during the event. The Fellowship and the Christmas celebrations were inaugurated by K V Thomas, MP. 

Around 250 senior citizens of Kumbalangi Panchayat participated in the event. The digital literacy programs were announced to familiarize the elderly population on the usage of ATM, Internet and other digital platforms. 

Various events were convened to entertain the elderly. The occasion was lit up by the performance of Cinema-Mimicry artist Anoop Pala.

Reach World Wide is also conducting anti-drug campaigns called ‘U-Turn’ in schools of the grama panchayat. 

Free tuition classes, distribution of books and stationaries has already been executed in association with the panchayat.

Martin Antony, Gram Panchayat President, Jasmin Rajesh, Panchayath Member of the 12th ward, other representatives along with Reach World Wide coordinators Agrah Murali and Jaison Jeffrey were also present at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbalangi grama panchayat Christmas celebration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp