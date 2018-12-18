Boris eldagsen and the photography of the mind

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever wondered about the inner workings of the mind? Have you noticed that certain images or colours evoke certain inexplicable emotions? Ever felt a stranger’s face triggering memories of the past? Berlin-based artist Boris Eldagsen’s artworks are an amalgamation of these thoughts.

The photography artist was in the city for the inauguration of the photo exhibition ‘Pause’, where his selected works have been put on display, at the Mocha Art Cafe in Mattanchery, in association with the Water Town Fest. Though ‘Pause’ is a photo exhibition, Boris is quick to say, “I am an artist who uses photography as a medium.”

His works are figurative ones that evoke an emotional response in the viewer.

“Unlike documentary or mainstream photography, it does not matter where we are. Sometimes my works are staged, and they are random ones at other time. Where it transports to, is all that matters about my work. The effect it has is psychological. However, they aren’t abstract. In fact, quite the opposite,” he says.

Boris’ works focus on the inner workings of the mind. “Photography is about looking outside and capturing what you see. That’s the perspective. However, I am an artist where I photograph the inside of a mind,” he says.

And what does he aim to achieve through this? “The purpose of my work is to make the viewers conscious about themselves. My artworks are postcards through the journey of the mind,” says Boris.

He has been working on the topic since 1989. So has he learnt what the mind is all about? “The mind is sort of a mystery in itself. My work is like a seed. I am waiting to see how much it will inspire people and trigger memories. It is the link to the concept of the mysteries in life. What we know of the mind is just the tip of the iceberg. We don’t know what is hidden in the water. That is the same thing with the mind,” says Boris.

Having triggered a profound thought in the listener, he goes on to say, “There is a limit to the knowledge about the mind. How can one’s mind think about itself? It is easier to dissect something outside yourself.”

Ever since this realisation, the artist has been on a search for answers in different traditions and cultures.

“It is more like a journey to enlightenment. Or something like redemption. I have dedicated my life to learn about the mind. It is a curious little thing. I guess I’m more of a monk than an artist,” says Boris.

His series of photographs ‘The Other Side’, alongside Dhaka-based artist Tanvir Taolad, is an expedition into humanity’s memory, haunted by hope.

“Learning about the mind is never enough. We don’t know where it ends. All you can do is use your talents, share your skills and the wisdom you acquire,” he says.