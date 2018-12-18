Cartooning his way to accolades

By Express News Service

KOCHI: C B Shibu, an artist from Kochi has won the third prize in the second edition of the Our Heritage Jerusalem International Cartoon Contest conducted in Turkey. The first was won by Mahmood Nazari from Iran and second by Onder Onerbay from Turkey. The award carries a prize money of 7500 Turkish Lira (close to Rs 1 lakh), certificate and trophy.

“This is the first time an Indian has received this award. It is a proud moment and I am left speechless. Now I have received invitations from different parts of the world to participate in cartoon competitions,” said Shibu. His picture highlights the freedom of worship in Jerusalem.

Shibu is no stranger to accolades. He is the recipient of various state, national and international level awards including the Hindustan Times National Award twice. He received an invitation to represent India in the Knock Fest International Cartoon Exhibition and has won the third prize in the reputed Aydin Dogan International Cartoon Competition in 2007. He conducted exhibitions in Japan, China, Iran, Poland, Italy, Greece, Belgium and Mexico.

He has also received special recognition in the International Cartoon contest competition held in China and his art was met with accolades in South Korea too where he was honoured four times for his various cartoons.