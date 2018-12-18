Home Cities Kochi

Saviours of the strays

Baburaj Asariya’s films are as varied as they can get.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Baburaj Asariya’s films are as varied as they can get. Like his previous non-feature film ‘The Unsung Heroes’ based on ambulance drivers, Baburaj has come up with his new film ‘Muscroft the Saviours’ which is based on the life of a British couple who adopt dogs in Kerala and take care of them. 
Produced under Collective Frames, the docu-film is set to hit screens soon.

Baburaj Asariya

When asked about his decision to make a film on such a theme, he says, “When I heard about British couple, Mary and Steve and their contribution in building a pet shelters for stray dogs, I was moved. I thought of telling the world the story of this couple who dedicated ten years of their life in India working for the strays. I realised it was never a hardship, rather they are happy their home is a shelter to more than 200 dogs.”

The 30-minute docu-film will take the viewers on a meaningful ride focusing more on the emotional connection between humans and animals. Baburaj has won many accolades including Satyajit Ray’s Best Film award and is a semi-finalist at Los Angeles film festival for the film ‘The Unsung Heroes’. Being the director of the film, Baburaj says, “ I want to release this docu-film on international platforms although it is based in India because this theme should be viewed by a global audience.”

Set in the backdrop of Kovalam, the film focuses on the day-to-day lives of Mary and Steve who are busy getting stray dogs sterilised and sheltering them. Baburaj says, “I thoroughly researched prior to the film. Mary is already an artist who has acted in Malayalam films and it was easier for me to direct the real characters.”

Baburaj is working on his new project, a thematic protest song ‘Voice of the Voiceless’, set against the increasing abuse towards women and child in the society. ‘S-Durga’ fame Kannan Nayar and singer Franco Simon are part of it.

