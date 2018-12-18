ZeroNet: Scripting a technological alternative 

Express News Service

KOCHI: ZeroNet, the popular alternative platform to the internet is gradually making its inroad in Kerala by offering complete freedom to the users. It's a web world which consists of Bitcoin, Cryptography and bit torrent network. It offers a platform for everyone to create blogs, online stores and entertainment websites like Netflix, Amazon and so on.

ZeroNet was created in 2015 as a genuine alternative to the internet by distributing the entire web landscape to all participating users’ systems and giving computational power to the host. There will be no centralised servers, no external monitoring and the users will have complete access to information by ensuring their right to privacy.

"There are no good or bad technologies, but there are good and bad people who use them to their advantage. The decentralised nature of ZeroNet ensures that the servers cannot be simply taken down," Nithin Thomas, CEO, Slash Secure, a network security company.

Unlike the normal web which littered with seized sites and abandoned servers, the architecture of ZeroNet is formed forever unless the private key holder decides to remove the site. "There are two major outcomes here, the first one would eliminate all major server providers from the industry and secondly, would virtually make it impossible for Law Enforcement Agencies to take down or impose control over a content in ZeroNet", adds Nithin.

The advantage ZeroNet holds from the normal internet is that whoever starts the websites will be anonymous and each IP address will be different and hidden. Even the users themselves will not be able to destroy the software after it is structured. Whereas, the normal internet will have a watch by the government.

As the platform is free of censorship, the users need to be aware of what they do. At a time when numerous websites with explicit content are being blocked, ZeroNet offers free access to everything.

The idea of ZeroNet is forming a technological alternative towards protecting online freedom, privacy and integrity. in a system polluted by corporate desire, mass surveillance and information centralisation. The most attractive part of ZeroNet is that it does not target audience. So, there will be no constant pop up of advertisements through different social media platforms.

"Platforms like ZeroNet will offer access to Dark Net like websites, where illegal drugs, guns and hire for hackers are traded. The only advantage it offers is the complete freedom for everyone who is capable of using it", says Hemanth Joseph, Senior Security Engineer, UST Global, Thiruvananthapuram.

Although the unexpected death of top markets is something the dark web community is used to, it’s still unsettling.

Thus, Zeronet has the potential in replacing Dark Web. ZeroNet may take the place of onion servers entirely, but there will always be a law enforcement answer to slow it down.