Home Cities Kochi

City staggers with dismissal of empanelled KSRTC staff

The dismissal of empanelled staff from the KSRTC has led to obstruction and disarray in services across the state and Ernakulam, where 96 staff were sacked, faced a huge crisis on Tuesday. 

Published: 19th December 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting for KSRTC buses in Ernakulam. The sudden dismissal of empanelled staff led to the disruption of services across the state | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dismissal of empanelled staff from the KSRTC has led to obstruction and disarray in services across the state and Ernakulam, where 96 staff were sacked, faced a huge crisis on Tuesday. 
While Sabarimala services went without a hitch, the local ‘Thirukochi’ services and inter-district buses starting from Ernakulam were badly hit. 

The Ernakulam stand which has 137 services till 8 pm, saw 62 of them cancelled due to unavailability of staff. 

“All the drivers had come for the duty, but in the morning itself, 36 drivers left due to the unavailability of conductors. We had been assigning the available staff to the crucial services and doing a balancing act,” said Sandheep, station master.

Out of the total 35 Thirukochi services, only 12 went on the road on Tuesday. A driver said, “This was a huge blow. For the coming days, until the hiring takes place, things are going to be hectic. The passengers on my bus had been waiting a couple of hours.”

In some depots, adjustments were made with the depots that have more staff. “We were severely hit with over 45 staff gone. We roped in help from the Pandalam depot by reaching a working arrangement,” said a driver who was operating one of the few services from Kollam. Pandalam had lost only 14 staff. 

“For the coming days we are carefully slotting the services so sufficient buses are available on all routes. This was unprecedented and we are pulling out all the stops to prevent a severe crisis and trouble to passengers,” said Anthony, KSRTC official.

Meanwhile, the disappointment and misery of the dismissed staff linger on the premises of the bus station, with some of the former staff still milling around. 

Even the current staff are wary and disturbed as they speak about the sudden dismantling of the teams they were working in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
empanelled staff KSRTC Sabarimala services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp