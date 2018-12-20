Charlie Chaplin brought alive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin accomplished more than what others who came after him could ever achieve. His works screamed the hypocrisy in the system in place at the time and brought to light the injustices faced by commoners, though he faced wrath from the authorities for the same reason. That’s probably why Kochi-based Centre for Contemporary Art thought it best to bring back the dead to expose the stark realities of the system we live in. The centre will stage a play ‘Chaplin Show’ from December 21 to 23 at Children’s Park Theatre in Kochi.

Bringing Charlie Chaplin alive on stage, the play will focus on how the historical character would have handled the policies and regulations had he lived in this era. “His works - including The Great Dictator, The Kid and Modern Times - pointed out the politics and problems that existed at the time. Through the ‘Chaplin Show’, we focus on contemporary problems in Kerala and India, and what it would lead to if left unchecked through sarcasm and humour. We portray these problems in a different light and try to bring out solutions,” says Manoj Aravindakshan, executive member of the Centre for Contemporary Art.

According to Satheesh Mullackal who is one of the concept directors, the play will discuss Chaplin’s life and his artistic innovations. “It will be a cultural jump from the existing scenario in Kerala. A technique called ‘Theatre Atmos’ is used to give a smooth transition to this jump,” he says.

What is this novel concept? “Like music and light are used to create dramatic energy in any staging, we use Theatre Atmos to build the atmosphere for the same effect. The stage and the surrounding space will be altered to create this effect. The ambience on the surroundings and the definite stage will be redefined. When the audience enters the camp, he or she will be elevated to another culture,” says Satheesh.

For this, five to six Chaplins will welcome the members of the audience to their seats in the camp.

“They will interact with members by juggling, playing games with kids and performing small magic. Through this introduction, the play has already begun though not on stage. The play will engage with the audience through an organic process. The actual performance will be a continuation of this organic interactive process. After the play ends, audience members will be led out through the same process,” says Satheesh.

Drawing semblance to the rebuilding process after the recent floods, the play ends with a saying, ‘Even though you face calamities in life, hold onto hope and move forward.’ “This is a total experience package. This would probably be the first time the viewers are taken through such a process,” says Satheesh.

Apart from Satheesh, Joy P P and Arun Kumar Pavumba are behind the script and concept of the play. Seven artists will don roles in the 75-minutes-long play.

The play will have two shows on each of the three days at 6 pm and 7.30 pm. The seats are limited to 150 and the entry fee is C250. For registration, contact Centre for Contemporary Art at 9447585046 and 9846164718.

This is not the first time the Centre for Contemporary Art has brought out a novel concept in plays. Their work ‘Ali: Beyond the Ring’ was staged at Kerala History Museum in Edappally in April. The play was selected for the Indian National Theatre Fest of Kerala in Thrissur.