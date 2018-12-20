Home Cities Kochi

Cusat researchers discover new genus of clam in Kochi backwaters

They are called bioengineers as they recycle organic matter and aerate the soil.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indospenia kayalum, the new species discovered by Cusat researchers

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of researchers from the Cusat School of Marine Sciences, National Museum of Wales, UK, and the Australian Museum Research Institute has discovered a new genus of clam and a new species of bivalve clam, an aquatic mollusc which has a compressed body enclosed within a hinged shell. 

The team relocated three small bivalve clams - Corbula, Cuspidaria, and Sphenia - described by H B Preston in a new genus ‘Indosphenia’ by molecular and morpho taxonomic data. Molecular and morphological data indicate this group belongs to the family Myidae. 

“The combined data suggests these Indian myids are a sister taxon of the genus Sphenia. We also found a new species Indosphenia kayalum in Kochi’s backwaters. The specific name kayalum has been given to indicate ‘kayal’, our backwaters. The present naming is to make people aware of the ecological importance of our complex backwater ecosystems for conservation of our endemic fauna.

The other species recognised under the new genus are Indosphenia cochinensis, I. abbreviata, I. abbreviata chilkaensis and I. sowerbyi,” said Cusat department of marine biology head S Bijoy Nandan.The team of researchers included Graham Oliver from the Wales museum, Anders Hallan of the Australian institute and Cusat researchers P R Jayachandran, Philomina Joseph, V F Sanu and S Bijoy Nandan. The report was published in science journal ‘ZooKeys’ recently.

India supports extensive bivalve fisheries, notably mussels, oysters, and clams, with an estimated annual production of 84,483 tonnes. Clams form a subsistence fishery in Indian coastal waters, lakes, and estuaries, with a potential yield of 1.13 lakh tonnes.

“Our coastal backwaters have a wealth of unknown species of bivalve clams and understanding the status of the genus will help to develop a biodiversity repository. Bivalves have a significant role in maintaining the ecology as they clean pollutants.  

They are called bioengineers as they recycle organic matter and aerate the soil. The black clams in our backwaters have been overexploited due to degradation of the ecosystem, land reclamation, pollution and mining,” said Bijoy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cusat School of Marine Sciences National Museum of Wales Kochi backwaters aquatic mollusc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp