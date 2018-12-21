Home Cities Kochi

Unwanted media glare on my life allowed suspects to escape law’s clutches: Leena Maria Paul

Leena alleged that she has been receiving calls from someone, who identified himself as ‘Ravi Poojari’, since November 2018.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The actor-model Leena Maria Paul, whose beauty saloon at Panampilly Nagar which allegedly witnessed the firing incident last week, accused the media of probing her personal life instead of bringing out the truth. Leena told Express that the media is trying to divert the public attention by concentrating on unnecessary reports on her health and personal life including that of her relationship with her husband Sukesh Chandrasekhar. 

“My question to everyone is where are those two people who were spotted in the CCTV footages? They are the guys who are behind the firing incident. However, everyone is busy portraying my life with exaggerated stories, thereby helping the real culprits go into hiding safely,” she alleged.

Leena alleged that she has been receiving calls from someone, who identified himself as ‘Ravi Poojari’, since November 2018. “Initially, I ignored the calls. However, when the frequency of the calls increased, I sought legal opinion and we even recorded some calls.

However, by December first week, the calls stopped. At that time, a member of shadow police team from Kochi came to my office in Kochi and asked about the threatening calls. I thought the police might have come to know about the calls from their own sources and gave them all the details. He also warned me that there was a chance for a possible gun-fire attack against the saloon,” she said.

Leena wondered why the police did not prevent the attack if they had prior knowledge of it. “After four days, the attack against the saloon happened,” she said. Leena, however, said she did not have any complaints against the Kerala police. “In fact, I have huge respect to the police and hope that they will nab the real culprits soon,” she added.

