Art that speaks through colours

Express News Service

KOCHI: Paintings are like the human eye. The depth the paintings create does much more effect than eyes. At the ongoing painting exhibition titled ‘Tales Under the Monsoon Clouds’ at the Dravidia Gallery in Fort Kochi, the walls are filled with colours of expression. Each painting has an Easter egg. Safe to say, the paintings speak the unspoken truth as well.

“Not completely focusing on any particular theme, the paintings stress on everyday moments and socially relevant issues brought up in the media,” says Ashok Kumar Gopalan.

Ashok and Madhu Venugopalan are the masterminds behind the 32 paintings displayed. Ashok’s paintings were earlier displayed in Kashi Art Cafe in Kochi and a few outside India. Continuation of these paintings are planned to be displayed in other places.

“I have been training for the past 25 years. These paintings focus on the problems caused by humans to the environment and how it affects nature. Politics have been showcased satirically in my painting,” says Ashok Kumar Gopalan.

Most of the paintings are a series of work and does not have any particular theme in common. The exhibition will be on till December 22.