Home Cities Kochi

2 killed as private bus mows down two-wheeler in Kochi

Two persons travelling on a two-wheeler were mowed down by a private bus at Nayathodu junction near Kalady on Monday afternoon.

Published: 25th December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons travelling on a two-wheeler were mowed down by a private bus at Nayathodu junction near Kalady on Monday afternoon. Shajil, 37 of Nedumbassery here and Ashok Kumar, 27 from Jharkhand died when the driver of the private bus plying on the Kalady- Angamaly route swerved to the left to overtake the two-wheeler on which the deceased duo were travelling, police said.

"The bus driver suddenly swerved to the left to overtake the two-wheeler. Since it was unexpected,  the duo proceeding in front of the bus may not have noticed immediately. Though they tried in vain to avoid being rammed, it was too little too late and the bike slid under the bus. Both died on the spot,” said the Angamaly police.  

The bodies have been kept at the Kalamassery Medical College and they will be handed over to relatives after autopsy. The driver of the private bus fled immediately afterwards. A case has been registered against the driver for rash driving. The police also seized the bus. “We are engaged in efforts to nab him. Already our teams have raided possible hideouts. We hope to nab him soon,” officers said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp