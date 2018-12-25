2 killed as private bus mows down two-wheeler in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons travelling on a two-wheeler were mowed down by a private bus at Nayathodu junction near Kalady on Monday afternoon. Shajil, 37 of Nedumbassery here and Ashok Kumar, 27 from Jharkhand died when the driver of the private bus plying on the Kalady- Angamaly route swerved to the left to overtake the two-wheeler on which the deceased duo were travelling, police said.

"The bus driver suddenly swerved to the left to overtake the two-wheeler. Since it was unexpected, the duo proceeding in front of the bus may not have noticed immediately. Though they tried in vain to avoid being rammed, it was too little too late and the bike slid under the bus. Both died on the spot,” said the Angamaly police.

The bodies have been kept at the Kalamassery Medical College and they will be handed over to relatives after autopsy. The driver of the private bus fled immediately afterwards. A case has been registered against the driver for rash driving. The police also seized the bus. “We are engaged in efforts to nab him. Already our teams have raided possible hideouts. We hope to nab him soon,” officers said.