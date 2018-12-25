Good Samaritans come to the aid of flood-affected government schools in Kerala's Paravur

George Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Government UP and LP schools at Chengamanad, Paravur, are symbols of the state which is rising up after it was crushed by the great deluge in August. The two schools, along with numerous other establishments like the handloom weaving centre, which bore the brunt of the floods, are on the path of fast revival—thanks to the effective intervention of voluntary agencies and the local people.

While rebuilding by the government agencies in different parts of the state is only in the initial stages, the UP and LP schools which remained half submerged in the flood waters for over five days suffering huge damage to their facilities, have come back to life. In the forefront of the effort to revive them was the Deepalaya Trust in Delhi which lost no time in identifying the devastated schools and offering its help.

In a commendable operation coordinated by A J Philip, Deepalaya executive officer and eminent journalist; Dr George Mathew, Chairman, Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi; and A J Abraham, social activist in Ernakulam, the rebuilding of the school started in right earnest in September itself and the work was completed within two months.

The so-called government red-tapes and delays were overcome with the strong support provided by the school authorities, including the AEO Latha, school headmaster V K Santhosh, panchayat president T G Anoop, Cartoonist Academy and the local people.

The Trust spent Rs 33 lakh in replacing the damaged computers, reconstructing the collapsed compound walls, removing the slush and debris from the compound and classrooms, laying tiles on the floors, painting the walls and re-equipping the library. Soon, other NGOs joined hands, including ‘Human Values’ and ‘Rapid Response’ of Pondicherry, which replaced the old furniture, desks and benches with modern ones.

Now the schools sport a completely new look and none who visits the place will realise that these were the ones the floods had ravaged only a few months ago. To celebrate its rejuvenation, the school organised a function on Saturday, which was attended by Sethu, writer and former chairman of South Indian Bank, Dr George Mathew, Cartoon Academy members, panchayat president, ward members, school children, parents, teachers and local people.