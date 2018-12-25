Christmas drive: Legal Metrology Dept registers 45 cases  

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Legal Metrology Department’s five day- long special drive to prevent fleecing of the consumer during Christmas ended on Monday, as many 45 cases were registered in central Kerala. Most of the cases were registered related to manipulation of digital weighing machines.

The department’s central Zone had formed two special squads each in Ernakulam, Palakkad and Thrissur, Idukki districts. The squads which have been operating since December 20 conducted checks at markets, shopping centres, shops, supermarkets and malls.

As many as 19 cases related to manipulation of digital weighing machines or using such machines without a licence were registered. Similarly, 12 cases pertaining to selling goods without proper declaration or adopting false packaging methods were registered. During the raids, instances of cakes, not having the weight prescribed on the cover, being sold, were detected and six cases were registered. One case was registered for tampering with the MRP printed on the cake packet. One case was registered after it was found the curry powder sold was short of the prescribed weight. Similarly, six cases were registered for not maintaining licence documents of weighing machines at shops.

The cases were registered under Section 30 and 24 of Legal Metrology Act and Rule 6 and 18 of Packaged Commodity Rules. The squads functioned on Sundays also when markets witness heavy rush.

R Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology Department, said the squads were directed to monitor the price and packaging of popular items. They closely monitored the sale of cakes. “Our squads could cover almost all the markets in the four districts. Traders’ weighing machines were inspected.

We also monitored the operations of packaging units in the state. Shops selling bakery products, Chinese fancy products, such as lights and lamps were also checked. We will slap fines on manufacturers who brought products without description. Traders who used weighing machines without the licence will be fined,” he said. “Several consumers contacted our office to give information about manipulations made by the traders. Now, people are more aware of consumer rights and operations of Legal Metrology Department. This will help better enforcement,” he said.

The public can also contact the special squads at the following numbers: 0484-2423180, 0484-242 8772 and 8281698058.