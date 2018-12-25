Home Cities Kochi

Public ire against hartals leads Kochiites to 'say no to hartal'

A vehicle rally was staged in Ernakulam to mark the protest against  hartals.

Published: 25th December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

HARTAL

Say No To Hartal supporters taking out a vehicle rally in protest against hartals, at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, in Kochi on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The city on Monday witnessed a rarely seen form of protest, when several hundred vehicles plied the main thoroughfare with their headlights turned on, to express solidarity with a mass movement against the hartal culture. The protest was organised by the ‘Say No to Hartal’  group named which has been campaigning against shutdowns since 2010.  

Raju P Nair,  Say No To Hartal general convener, said the tremendous public response elicited by the campaign clearly shows the public is totally fed up with the arbitrary form of protest slapped on society under the garb of hartals. 

READ | 97 hartals in a year: 'God's Own Country' Kerala brought to its knees

A vehicle rally was staged in Ernakulam to mark the protest against hartals. The vehicle rally which commenced from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium passed through the entire city. Tourism stakeholders, ‘Lady Bullet Bike Riders - a city-based bikers’ club, and traders’ representatives took part. Several private transport buses and autorickshaws expressed their solidarity with the protesters by leaving their headlights on.  The participants of the rally conducted an awareness programme at the Medical Trust  Junction. Shashi Tharoor MP, MLAs V D Satheeshan and Hibi Eden, and industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly vowed their support for the campaign. Till Monday, the state has witnessed 97 hartals in 2018.

