India’s first 24x7 solar-powered fuel outlet by IOCL opened in Kochi

India’s first 24x7 solar-powered fuel retail outlet, operated by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) was opened the other day in Kochi, giving a boost to sustainability initiatives of the state.

By Express News Service

IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh while inaugurating the outlet declared Kerala as the first fully automated state in India where all IOCL operational retail outlets are automated. P S Mony, state head & chief general manager, IOCL, Kerala, was also present.

Sanjiv said automation is extremely important especially in today’s competitive scenario. It is a win-win proposition with a customer, dealer and the company all benefiting from it. “Automation ensures quality and builds the faith of the customer. Besides, it gives deep insights into the company into customer behaviour through data analytics. It also helps the dealer in stock reconciliation on a real-time basis,” said the chairman.

The fully green outlet, Jubilee Retail Outlet, Pongam, is also the highest selling IOCL outlet in Kerala situated strategically on NH 544, with an average monthly sales of 332 KL of petrol & 954KL diesel. All over Kerala, IOCL has solarised 313 retail outlets as a part of its sustainable development initiatives.

The total installed solar power across these outlets come around 1.5 MW. The solar facility of 50 KVA installed here at the cost of 69 lakh takes care of the entire power requirement of the retail outlet.

IOCL is also constructing a 4MW solar park at Irumpanam, which will take care of the entire power requirement of all its locations in Kerala.

IOCL has brought out 5 kg LPG cylinders, including a fully equipped LPG food cart and an LPG Iron Box.

