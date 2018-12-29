Home Cities Kochi

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosts Int’l Colloquium for Women Empowerment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amrita’s UNESCO Chair in Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment and the Centre for Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equality (CWEGE) at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosted a three-day first ever International Colloquium for Women’s Empowerment in partnership with the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF) Women Empowerment Team at AMMACHI Labs at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Amritapuri campus in Kollam the other day. 

While Amrita has already been providing educational support to children in schools and skill development to women in villages across India since 2013 through the Amrita Self Reliant Village (SerVE) adoption programme, it was also decided at the colloquium in addition to skill development initiatives, Amrita SerVE, (CWEGE, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, PMKVY, Special Projects category) will start facilitating and running skill development training centres in six aspirational districts across Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala where students will be trained in critical, industry-relevant skills including automotive service for two and three-wheelers, healthcare assistance, tailoring, plumbing and IT/data entry.

The colloquium provided a forum for dialogue and interaction between the village ‘Champions of Change’ and representatives of the government, the United Nations, and international experts towards identifying solutions.

