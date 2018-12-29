Home Cities Kochi

It takes a lot of blue to stay green

Water bodies constitute three-fourth of the planet. Despite wanting to protect them, subconsciously we are responsible for pollution.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Participants of the Thiruvananthapuram Lake Safari

By Sindu Choodan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Water bodies constitute three-fourth of the planet. Despite wanting to protect them, subconsciously we are responsible for pollution. The Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) in association with the District Collectorate organised a Thiruvananthapuram Lake Safari in which they took participants on a trip to some of the city’s most notable and iconic water bodies on December 27. The participants were told about the water body, the history and its significance in a way which strengthens their bond with their water through experience.

Aimed at helping the people of Thiruvananthapuram know their environment better, the lake safari is different. The first spot was Amayinzhanjan canal which translates to snail pace or slow motion. the canal was called so as she loses her pace after moving around several tiny hillocks.
“Amayinzhanjan canal is a historical water body in Thiruvananthapuram,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, EFI founder. 

Every spot had a lesson to teach. At the first spot Arun suggested the participants to quit chemical products like soaps and detergents and use natural alternative products. At the second spot, Aakkulam, he said more fresh water had to be added to our ground reserves in order to stop saltwater intrusion into the fresh water. “We can fight saltwater intrusion in our water bodies by accepting rainwater harvesting method,” he said. 
Aakkulam lake is a large marsh where several lakes have their drainage point. A water sample test conducted by EFI  found the presence of heavy materials like zinc, arsenic and cadmium. 

The third spot was Parvathy Puthanar, the man-made canal, created in the 18th and 19th centuries as a water route linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam and beyond for transportation. The district collector K Vasuki, assistant collector and 12 other participants were part of the trip. “As part of our exercise called lake safari, we were taught how we respond in polluting our water bodies. As a human I am taking a pledge that through my lifestyle I would never pollute the water body and quit all such chemical products,” said K Vasuki, district collector.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp