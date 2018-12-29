It takes a lot of blue to stay green

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Water bodies constitute three-fourth of the planet. Despite wanting to protect them, subconsciously we are responsible for pollution. The Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) in association with the District Collectorate organised a Thiruvananthapuram Lake Safari in which they took participants on a trip to some of the city’s most notable and iconic water bodies on December 27. The participants were told about the water body, the history and its significance in a way which strengthens their bond with their water through experience.

Aimed at helping the people of Thiruvananthapuram know their environment better, the lake safari is different. The first spot was Amayinzhanjan canal which translates to snail pace or slow motion. the canal was called so as she loses her pace after moving around several tiny hillocks.

“Amayinzhanjan canal is a historical water body in Thiruvananthapuram,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, EFI founder.

Every spot had a lesson to teach. At the first spot Arun suggested the participants to quit chemical products like soaps and detergents and use natural alternative products. At the second spot, Aakkulam, he said more fresh water had to be added to our ground reserves in order to stop saltwater intrusion into the fresh water. “We can fight saltwater intrusion in our water bodies by accepting rainwater harvesting method,” he said.

Aakkulam lake is a large marsh where several lakes have their drainage point. A water sample test conducted by EFI found the presence of heavy materials like zinc, arsenic and cadmium.

The third spot was Parvathy Puthanar, the man-made canal, created in the 18th and 19th centuries as a water route linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam and beyond for transportation. The district collector K Vasuki, assistant collector and 12 other participants were part of the trip. “As part of our exercise called lake safari, we were taught how we respond in polluting our water bodies. As a human I am taking a pledge that through my lifestyle I would never pollute the water body and quit all such chemical products,” said K Vasuki, district collector.