Home Cities Kochi

Park your problems away!

Pinpark, an AI-based smart parking management company started by a team of youngsters is using the underutilised parking spaces in every city.

Published: 31st December 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Team Pinpark

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the increasing population, many vehicles enter the city. This makes parking a major problem when it comes to traffic management in the cities. This is where Pinpark, an AI-based smart parking management company started by a team of youngsters, comes. The company believes there is ample parking space in every city which often goes underutilised. 

Initially founded by Amith Sasi and Sreejith Kumar, the company now has Sanjay Poomarathil, Sreejith P R, Pradeesh Easwar and Suno Kuttiyil as core members. This two-year-old startup has been able to provide 360-degree solutions to all parking-related issues and has started venturing out into cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode as well.

“Although we have been able to provide service to our customers such as Kochi Metro Rail, Wonderla, Seematti in the past two years, we are planning to extend the service to other cities too. We are currently working on model stabilisation in other cities making parking facility more accessible,” said Amith Sasi, CEO and one of the founders of Pinpark. 

Pinpark’s parking management suite is made available as SaaS application which can be leveraged on anyone who runs parking. This system also provides them with the complete tracking of vehicles coming in and going out of the parking lot and reduce the cost of paperwork in parking management. The drivers can easily find out the parking space according to their requirements.

The hybrid smart parking platform accumulates parking data with their multiple data collection points such as cameras and sensors. The solution provides a unified view of real-time parking demand and helps in parking guidance. The artificial intelligence and machine learning dashboard are helpful for institutional customers. 

The company is working towards seamless parking where there won’t be any people standing to collect money and no receipts will be given as the car enters the parking area. Only a camera will be placed which will enable automatic number plate recognition. All parking spaces will have e-receipts. “We have refined the models so that everything is digitised and time is saved,” said Amith.

The startup has entered an agreement with individual landowners to provide land for parking purposes and the profit is shared with the landowners. They have also had discussions with the Corporation and are looking for other government organisations to implement structured parking. Institutions who have limited and no parking space can avail their services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Travel Pinpark Mobile Parking Application

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp