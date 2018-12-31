Park your problems away!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the increasing population, many vehicles enter the city. This makes parking a major problem when it comes to traffic management in the cities. This is where Pinpark, an AI-based smart parking management company started by a team of youngsters, comes. The company believes there is ample parking space in every city which often goes underutilised.

Initially founded by Amith Sasi and Sreejith Kumar, the company now has Sanjay Poomarathil, Sreejith P R, Pradeesh Easwar and Suno Kuttiyil as core members. This two-year-old startup has been able to provide 360-degree solutions to all parking-related issues and has started venturing out into cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode as well.

“Although we have been able to provide service to our customers such as Kochi Metro Rail, Wonderla, Seematti in the past two years, we are planning to extend the service to other cities too. We are currently working on model stabilisation in other cities making parking facility more accessible,” said Amith Sasi, CEO and one of the founders of Pinpark.

Pinpark’s parking management suite is made available as SaaS application which can be leveraged on anyone who runs parking. This system also provides them with the complete tracking of vehicles coming in and going out of the parking lot and reduce the cost of paperwork in parking management. The drivers can easily find out the parking space according to their requirements.

The hybrid smart parking platform accumulates parking data with their multiple data collection points such as cameras and sensors. The solution provides a unified view of real-time parking demand and helps in parking guidance. The artificial intelligence and machine learning dashboard are helpful for institutional customers.

The company is working towards seamless parking where there won’t be any people standing to collect money and no receipts will be given as the car enters the parking area. Only a camera will be placed which will enable automatic number plate recognition. All parking spaces will have e-receipts. “We have refined the models so that everything is digitised and time is saved,” said Amith.

The startup has entered an agreement with individual landowners to provide land for parking purposes and the profit is shared with the landowners. They have also had discussions with the Corporation and are looking for other government organisations to implement structured parking. Institutions who have limited and no parking space can avail their services.