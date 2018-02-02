KOCHI: Every child has a dream but not all of them have the resources to fulfil it. Guardian of Dreams, an NGO, is organising various activities in the city to give wings to their dreams. ‘Joy of Baking’, a dessert workshop by chef Rumana Jaseel is the latest one.Malavika M, event fellow of Guardian of Dreams said that they are into these activities for the past two years. “Apart from Kochi, we operate in Chennai and Bangalore. In Kochi this is our third fundraising baking workshop” Malavika said. “The money received will be used to provide a scholarship to the underprivileged children in the orphanages.”

Malavika said that ‘Guardian of Dreams’ has three major activities for the children living in shelter homes. They include providing scholarships for higher education, renovation of shelter homes and help in processing documents like Aadhaar or birth certificates. She mentioned that similar to the baking workshop they also conduct ‘Super Power’, a football tournament, which also have technical workshops and music concerts.

“At least two activities are organised every year and we also have sponsors,” Malavika said. “We have a team who visits orphanages to understand the conditions.”After analysing it, they decide which shelter home is in need of a renovation. She mentioned that a change in the poor atmosphere that they have been living in brings a positivity to the lives of these children. Also, the scholarship benefits the studious children who wish to study further. Today’s children form the future and it is essential to give them the platform they deserve and help them in achieving their dreams, she added.