KOCHI: The World Cancer Day on Sunday - which has ‘We Can. I can’ as its theme - was marked by awareness programmes and classes organised by various organisations and hospitals here.

The NSS volunteers of Ernakulam Higher Secondary School along with District Medical Officer and General Hospital Dietary Department staged a ‘Thattukada’ at the boat jetty here as part of the cancer awareness programmes.

The students of Government Medical College and the student community have together started a You Tube channel called ‘MEDI TALK’ which will broadcast facts and ideas relating to the medical field and will feature medical interviews, lecture classes and demonstrations which can be utilised by medical students and the public.

The first video regarding ‘the facts about breast cancer’ saw Ushashree Warrier, radiation oncologist, Cochin Cancer Research Centre, speaking about the myths and facts linked with breast cancer. At the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), World Cancer Day was observed in the presence of CCRC Special Officer, District Collector Muhammed Y Safeerulla and Dr V Sreekala, principal, Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

“There are so many myths and confusing data on cancer being shared everywhere. We take this opportunity to share the facts regarding cancer which could help at least a small section of people,” said K Balagopal, CCRC superindent.As has been the practice, the Cochin Cancer Society observed the day with a get together of cancer survivors called ‘COMMUNION 2018’.