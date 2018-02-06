KOCHI: With waterlogging becoming a common affair during monsoon in the city, the Kochi Corporation has sought the help of Metroman E Sreedharan to prepare an exclusive ‘drainage master plan’. The Metroman will also provide the civic body with a technical report on the areas prone to waterlogging in the city.On Tuesday, Sreedharan along with Mayor Soumini Jain and the councillors inspected areas in the city which get inundated during monsoon. He assured the civic body all technical support needed to unclog the city. The team visited areas like the Park Avenue Road, Gandhi Statue, Kochi Corporation premises, Guesthouse area and Joy Alukkas.

“Though every year we spend a large amount to find a solution to waterlogging and the mosquito menace, both the issues still remain unresolved. I discussed these issues with E Sreedharan and he immediately offered to provide technical support to resolve the problems. Following the discussions, the Metroman visited some of the areas were waterlogging is a big problem during monsoon,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

In order to tackle the waterlogging problem, the corporation has asked Sreedharan to prepare a technical report exclusively for the central part of the city which still lacks a drainage master plan. “The engineering wing has already provided a waterlogging chart of the city and based on that Sreedharan will prepare a technical report for the civic body,” said Mayor.

However, the Mayor said since several government agencies share the ownership of the arterial roads, the dream of a waterlogging-free city can be achieved only if all of them work together. Meanwhile, E Sreedharan said Kochi can get a respite from waterlogging. “It is possible to make a technical report for the city. Funding needs to be identified for implementing the project. A study report will soon be submitted to the Corporation,” said E Sreedharan.