KOCHI: The police on Tuesday finally arrested the crew of a private bus who were absconding after allegedly crushing a 67-year-old woman Rukmini, riding pillion on a two-wheeler, to death the other day. The arrested were identified as driver Muneer, 23, a resident of Kaippamangalam in Thrissur, and conductor Mahesh,33, of SN Puram, Kodungallur.

The police also registered a separate case for alleged possession of ganja against the accused driver and conductor. According to the police, last Sunday the speeding bus ‘Krishna’ hit the motorcycle from behind on the national highway near Paravur. “They immediately fled the scene after the incident. The duo was earlier charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304). We have lodged an additional case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against them for possession of ganja.

The duo was produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody,” the police said.Meanwhile, the police also started a probe to determine whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident. “The drivers in all these cases were subjected to tests to see whether they had consumed drugs. The results are awaited,” the police said.