KOCHI: The month-long Crafts Bazaar organised by Kairali, the marketing wing of the Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala, will be inaugurated at the Ernakulathappan Ground here on Friday.

Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister A C Moideen will inaugurate the Crafts Bazaar at 10 am. K V Thomas MP, MLAs Hibi Eden and John Fernandez, Industries director K N Satheesh, GCDA chairman C N Mohanan, councillor K V P Krishnakumar, Handicrafts Development Corporation chairman K S Sunil Kumar and others will be in attendance.The Crafts Bazaar aims to create awareness about the products made by handicraft workers in Kerala and provides the latter a space to directly market their products.

Handicraft products from across the country, including Shanti Niketan bags, Kolhapuri chappals, sarees, earthenware, handloom products and traditional handicraft products made of bamboo and cane, will be available at the Crafts Bazaar. A crafts awareness programme will be organised to encourage schoolchildren and Kudumbashree workers to make handicraft products. There will be a live demonstration of making handicraft products.

As part of the skill development programme to empower handicraft workers, the corporation will organise 18 workshops in the next financial year, said managing director N K Manoj. The corporation has organised two design workshops and developed 20 prototypes of handicraft products. Steps have been initiated for the establishment of five service centres and distribution of five handicraft tools to workers, Manoj said.