KOCHI: Twelve-year-old Said Ahmad Said Al Hadidi from Oman had been in distress, owing to severe hypertension and a cardiac problem. That was, until he flew to Kerala and got admitted to KIMS Hospital, Cochin.An evaluation of Said's condition revealed his problem. He had large tumours of adrenal gland on both sides. While it is rare for children to have the tumours which are called Pheochromocytoma, it is rarer to have the tumour on both sides. Till date, he was being given large doses of three types of drugs to temporarily control his blood pressure, a sudden increase in which due to the tumours could lead to heart attack, stroke and sudden death.

Taking matters into their hands, the anesthesiology team led by Dr Rajeev of KIMS Cochin took care of his vitals during a complex surgery lasting for five hours. The team led by laparoscopic surgeon Dr R Padmakumar successfully removed the tumours completely without blood loss. Dr Madhukar Pai, Dr Khaleel, Dr Zuhail, Dr Arun and Dr Anurag were also actively involved in the major, high-risk surgery.

“The patient was kept in ICU for five days to counter the fall in blood pressure with medicine. At present, he is doing well without blood pressure medication and is healthy and fit to return to Oman,” said Dr Ashok Thiakarajan, COO of KIMS Cochin. “It is happy to note even foreigners are choosing our hospitals and experts for such advanced and complex procedures,” he said.