KOCHI: At least 13 persons, including an elderly woman and an LKG student, were attacked and bit by a pet dog which went on a biting spree at Poonithura on Wednesday morning. The officers said Sithara, 4, the daughter of Manoj Padachira, suffered a deep wound on her thigh, while Kausalya of Ithikathra suffered a deep wound on her breast. The girl was doing her homework when the dog attacked her. The duo is recuperating now at Ernakulam General Hospital.

The injured were taken to the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital at first and were referred to the Ernakulam General Hospital due to unavailability of vaccine. Hospital authorities said 13 persons availed of medical assistance from the General Hospital after suffering the dog bite. Barring Kausalya and Sithara, the others suffered minor injuries.

According to local residents, the dog Kannan, a local breed owned by one Thanka Bhagavitiparambu for over six years, bit people at random on the street. The locals tried to catch it, but in vain. Later the Corporation authorities caught it and took it away after it terrorised the locality for nearly three hours. The officers said they were yet to confirm whether it was rabid or more than one dog was involved. The local residents said the dog went on a biting spree after someone threw a stone at it.