KOCHI: The Vidhyadhanam Trust of K V Thomas MP will build houses for four Ockhi-affected families in Chellanam- Kannamali area soon. The foundation laying ceremony of the ‘Sneha Veedu’ will be carried out by former chief minister Oomen Chandy at 2 pm on Saturday.Along with this, 50 bathrooms will be built for the Ockhi-hit families in the region. The houses will be built for K M Joseph Kurisingal (Ward 13), Sreenivasan Manjadyparambil (Ward 20), Brijith Vincent Thaiparambil (Ward 21), V S Ancy Roy Vellappanatt (Ward 7).

In Nayarambalam, the construction of the house of Mary Joseph at Vadel Kadappuram is fast progressing, said a note issued by K V Thomas. After the foundation-laying ceremony for each house in the respective locations, a programme will be held on the premises of Little Flower Church. Oomen Chandy, KJ Maxi MLA, former minister Dominic Presentation, Fr Stephen J Punnackal, Fr Anthony Thachara, Fr Anthony Thattakath, panchayath president Mercy Josy and other dignitaries will attend the function.K V Thomas said he was making further plans to help the Ockhi-affected people in the area. Recently, there was a huge outcry over the slow pace of the rebuilding work.