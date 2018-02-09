KOCHI: Inceptra 2K 18, the inter-collegiate management fest organised by Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences, Kakkanad, will be held at the college on Saturday. It will feature competitions for the ‘Best Management Team’, ‘Best Manager’, Business Quiz, IT game, IPL Auction, Corporate Social Responsibility Game (CSR), ‘Marketing’, ‘Logistics’ and Surprise Games’, a release said here.

The prize money for the Best Manager is `25,000 while the cash prize for the other events ranges from `5,000-`20,000. Those interested may log on to www.rajagiriinceptra.com or mail to inceptra.rajagiri@gmail.com. Registration for various events starts at 8.30 am. For more details contact Philip Sam Tharakan: 8129239248 or student coordinator Harikrishnan R: 8075697083

