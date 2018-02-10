KOCHI: The CBI has approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate urging it not to accept the closure report the agency filed in the case related to the death spiritual leader Chembarika Qazi C M Abdulla Moulavi at Kasargod.CBI DySp Darwin filed the petition two days ago, saying the Kerala High Court had directed the CBI to conduct further investigation in the case, which the agency had labelled as suicide.

“Following the court’s directive, CBI has decided to conduct further investigation into the case. Hence, the closure report based on CBI’s first investigation should not be accepted by the court,” the petition said.

CBI had filed the closure report in the case last year claiming Qazi’s death was a suicide.