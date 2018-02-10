KOCHI: Jabin Shayaq, the Uttar Pradesh native forced to live on the terrace of her in-laws' house, lodged a police complaint accusing her husband's kin of assaulting her.Based on the complaint, Kunnathunadu police lodged a case for assault against her husband Anil Kuruvila’s father, mother and Anil's cousin. " A case has been registered and probe will be launched based on the complaint," officers said.

The police also convened mediatory talks following which an outhouse situated on the premises was arranged for Jabin and her schoolgoing son. Anil had married Jabin a few years ago. But after a son was born to the couple who were then based in UP, Jabin allegedly slinked away with the `6 lakhs given to Jabin by her parents. Jabin came to Airapuram in search of Anil along with her son but the duo were barred entry into the in-laws' residence.Earlier, the State Human Rights Commission had intervened in the case and directed the police to track down her husband and register a case against him.