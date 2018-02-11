KOCHI: Acknowledging the immense contributions made by the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) towards the development of modern and contemporary art, the Asia Society Centre on Thursday honoured KBF founders Bose Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu with the prestigious Asia Society Asia Arts Game Changers Award 2018 at an event in New Delhi.They were felicitated with the Asia Arts Vanguard award, which acknowledges and celebrates the work of eminent artists whose practice has brought a deeper understanding of the region to the people of Asia and beyond.

Dedicating the award to the entire Indian art world, artists, patrons, the state government and the people of Kochi, KBF director Bose Krishnamachari said he and Riyas are proud to play a role in the project.

“The project is only possible through the support of an ever-growing art eco-system in India and we are proud to play a role in its evolution. Our work and mission continues and we hope this award will encourage greater philanthropy, corporate giving and government support for the arts across India,” he said.

KBF director of programmes Riyas Komu said it is a great honour for the KBF. “I would like to dedicate this award to the people of Kochi, a community which lives and celebrates the diversity of human existence,” he said.

The award was bestowed on them along with renowned artists Benitha Perciyal from India, who had earlier associated with Kochi Biennale, Miss Arpita Singh and Mr Sun Xun from China.

This signature event brings together major art collectors, artists, gallerists, dignitaries from the art world, and Asia Society trustees and patrons to honour artists and arts professionals for their significant contributions to contemporary art.