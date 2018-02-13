KOCHI: Aimed at providing students with real time experience and increasing their employability skills, Fourth Ambit and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) will jointly launch the Kerala leg of their internship fair via Fourth Ambit’s online platform. ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme), an initiative by state government for improving employability skills of students across Kerala, would also partner Fourth Ambit and AICTE in this campaign.

A minimum of 1,000 internships will be rolled out in the first leg of the Internship Fair, targeting engineering and polytechnic colleges across Kerala, and would be immediately followed up with similar initiatives for students from other streams of higher education and school students from 11th and 12th grade.

Students from engineering and polytechnic background can register on Fourth Ambit’s website (www.fourthambit.com) before February 15.Visit Fourth Ambit’s website for more details.

