KOCHI: The KMRL will start the groundwork for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of Vyttila Mobility Hub’s phase II only after the government decides on the Vyttila flyover’s final design, it has emerged. KMRL sources told Express the Vyttila flyover’s design will be crucial to the plans for the mobility hub’s development.“The access to the hub, its entry and exit, can be redesigned only on the basis of the flyover’s design. With the existing flyover design drawing flak from various quarters, we are awaiting the stakeholders’ meeting which will be convened by the government. Alternate proposals, including a cloverleaf design, have been mooted by some town planners. If the government decides to go ahead with a new design for the flyover during the review, we will have to alter the plans for the mobility hub too,” they said.

Last week, the Kerala High Court had directed the state government to explore the possibility of convening a meeting of all stakeholders to examine the possibility of an alternate design for the new flyover being built at Vyttila. The government had last week entrusted KMRL with the implementation of the Rs 430 crore Vyttila Mobility Hub’s phase II development.

The KMRL will also channelise the external borrowings for the project and the government had asked the agency to finalise a funding option from the available options like availing the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds or sourcing loan from AFD, the French agency. The AFD, which is providing external borrowing for Kochi Metro Rail, city beautification plans and junction development projects of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, had already evinced interest in funding the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

It plans to convert the facility into a multi-nodal transport hub which will integrate the various modes of transportation, including rail, water and road. With a Metro Rail station being planned inside the hub, phase II needs to be completed along with the commissioning of the Metro Rail. The phase II development includes construction of 120 bus bays and an underground parking bay for 1,000 two-wheelers and 800 cars spread across a sprawling 25.16 acre.

The KMRL has made it known there will be optimum utilisation of the available space for setting up passenger amenities and related infrastructure while commercial space utilisation will be kept to the minimum. The phase II will be developed in an eco-friendly manner, with provisions for open spaces and green areas.

