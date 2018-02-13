KOCHI: AKESSIA (All Kinds of Electronic Security & System Integrators Association) - a body of electronic, CCTV and security product manufacturers, distributors and technicians - has come out against the whispering campaign in the ‘black stickers’ episode which said it is a ploy by CCTV camera manufacturers to generate business by creating panic among the public.

“The CCTV manufacturers are not the ‘scaremongers’. Following reports that a CCTV trader pasted black sticker on a house at Tripunithura to highlight the need to install CCTV cameras, we approached the police to know the facts. However, the officers said no such incident was reported within their police station limits. Moreover, the police said they were receiving good support from the CCTV traders. The CCTV camera manufacturers, traders and the members of the association are not involved in the sticker episode,” said AKESSIA Kochi unit president R Ramendran Nair told reporters here on Monday.

“The CCTV camera business cannot be boosted by triggering scare, pasting stickers or by any other kind of publicity. The police and other agencies solve many cases with the assistance of the visuals captured by CCTV cameras installed at key locations. We suspect a few anti-social elements are behind the campaigns against CCTV cameras as they pose threat to their illegal activities,” said Dipu Oomman, joint secretary of the association.