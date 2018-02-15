KOCHI: The family of M V Kannan is virtually left in the lurch as he was their sole breadwinner. Kannan is survived by father, mother, wife, two daughters and a sister who is hearing impaired. “Though his wife Maya is working at a private firm it may not be sufficient for the family to live. We don’t know how this family can survive. It is really painful,” said a neighbour. According to the relatives, Kannan left home promising to take two days’ leave.

“His father has some eye problem so Kannan promised them to take leave for two days for taking him to hospital. We don’t know how can they manage with his absence,” said another neighbour. Meanwhile, Thankamma and Velu, the aged parents of the deceased, were seen weeping in front of their house. “He was always concerned about the future of his children Sanjana and Sanjith. Like all parents, he too wanted to see them achieve new heights,” the neighbour said.