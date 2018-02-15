KOCHI: They wanted to impress with a gift of rose on the day of love. They were met with strong resistance not by their ‘Valentines’, but by the cops. The celebration rally organised by Ernakulam Law College as part of Valentine’s Day ended in a scuffle when the cops tried to suppress the students’ march towards St Teresa’s College. The police blocked the rally after the principal informed it is organised without taking prior permission of the administrators. After the police acted against the student’s rally, the situation turned ugly with students shouting slogans against the police and the principal.

The students have alleged the police tried to beat them up by entering the college. They said they organised the rally against the moral policing in colleges and criticised the police for intervening in the freedom of an individual. They asserted a boy and girl have the liberty to be together.

The police, however, said they are not aware of much details about the issue and acted on the information they received. Two foreign nationals who came in the name of reporters to cover the event were arrested for not possessing required documents though no case has been registered against the Law College students.A similar procession was organised the previous year in which the students of Law College had barged into St Teresa’s and celebrated Valentine’s Day by making love confessions and gifting roses. This incident in 2017 had not created any conflict unlike this year.