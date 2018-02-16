KOCHI: The Excise sleuths on Thursday seized 7 kg of ganja from a person while he was trying to sell it. Mohammadali, 41, of Tirur, Malappuram, was arrested by an Excise team while attempting to hand over the ganja consignment to another person at a multiplex complex here. The contraband was kept in five packets, covered with adhesive tapes, inside his baggage. During interrogation, Mohammadali confessed to having links with people who supply ganja in bulk quantity from other states. He also revealed information about the people selling ganja in small quantities as per demand in Kochi.

According to Excise officers, more persons will be arrested based on information revealed by Mohammadali. The officers said the accused started as a middleman by transporting ganja from other states. Later, he entered into the illegal business. "He used to buy ganja from drug rackets in Kumbam and Theni in Tamil Nadu and sold it at a higher price here," said an officer.

Man booked for growing ganja plant at his residence The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested a 46-year-old, for growing a ganja plant on his rented house premises. The arrested is Jayachandra Yadav, a native of Bihar and an employee of a plywood factory unit near Chalakkal. Following a tip-off, the police inspected his residence and found a 70 cm-tall plant in the backyard of his rented house. A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before the court and granted bail.