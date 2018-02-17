KOCHI: The second edition of ‘Abu Dhabi Week’ showcasing the Emirate’s tourist attractions curated by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, got under way at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor here on Friday. Kolkata is the other venue for the Abu Dhabi Week’ which had debuted in the country in 2017 with New Delhi and Mumbai playing the hosts.

Positioning Abu Dhabi as the ultimate destination for vacations, leisure travel, and weddings, the Abu Dhabi Week offers an experiential mix of culture, art, entertainment, and sports to captivate visitors. It takes visitors on a virtual tour of Abu Dhabi - from adventure sports and culinary delicacies of the region, and the art and literary marvels of the Island city.

The 3D maps of Abu Dhabi paint a vivid picture of the city’s urban landscape while a variety of interactive experiences provide true-to-life encounters of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, desert safari and a glimpse of the majestic Louvre Abu Dhabi. Vistors will also get the chance to win exclusive package tours to Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Week also presents a live recreation of the Al Ain Palace and the Al Dhafra Region.

“Owing to the growing levels of disposable income in the hands of Indian travellers, we believe India is a crucial market with a potential to expand the tourist inflow in Abu Dhabi. It, therefore, becomes imperative to educate people on everything Abu Dhabi has to offer and re-shape notions regarding the costs.” said Mubarak Al Nuaimi, Director, Promotions and Overseas Offices, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.The event will conclude on Monday.